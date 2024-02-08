RASHIDA RAGES: Tlaib Rants And Raves Over Israel, Calls Netanyahu “Genocidal Maniac” [VIDEO]

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman elected to Congress, went on an unhinged rampage against her Democratic colleagues and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as she urged the House to vote against providing unconditional aid to Israel.

“Here we go again, sending $17.6 billion. U.S. tax dollars. With no conditions attached to Netanyahu’s extremist government to drop more bombs on innocent Palestinians. The Israeli government has already killed 27,000 people, 11,500 of them were children,” Tlaib said, parroting numbers from Hamas, the terrorist organization that also lied about an IDF missile hitting a hospital and killing 500 people.

“I’m tired of my colleagues coming to me whispering, ‘I don’t really like Netanyahu,’” she said. “Well, then why are we sending him billions of dollars with no conditions?”

Tlaib called out the hypocrisy she perceives in the actions of her colleagues who express support for a two-state solution in private conversations but are hesitant to condition aid to Israel accordingly. “Netanyahu has over and over again told us he never wants to see a Palestinian state,” she pointed out.

“So I’m tired. I oppose Netanyahu’s war crimes and want him gone too. But many of my colleagues that continue to tell me that do not want to condition the aid, they give it to a genocidal maniac.”

“If you don’t support Netanyahu, if you’re disgusted by the countless videos of lifeless children pulled out of the rubble…vote no on a blank check to Netanyahu’s genocide.”

Ultimately, the aid package to Israel did not pass the House, with 166 Democrats and 14 Republicans voting against the measure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)