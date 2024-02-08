Manny Godard’s Body Was Abducted By Hamas, Being Held In Gaza

The Be’eri Kibbuz announced on Thursday that the children of Manny Godard, H’yd, were informed in recent days that his body was abducted by Hamas and is being held in Gaza.

It was already known that Godard, H’yd, was murdered on October 7th but his body had not been found.

Manny’s wife, Ayelet Godard, H’yd, witnessed her husband’s murder in their home on the kibbutz on October 7th and told one of her children what happened by phone. She was murdered afterward as well.

The couple left four children and six grandchildren.

Hashem Yikom Zichram.

