IDF SHOWS EVIDENCE: Al Jazeera “Journalist” Doubles As Hamas Commander [SEE PHOTOS]

According to information obtained by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, a journalist affiliated with Al Jazeera is allegedly serving as a commander within the military wing of Hamas.

IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, reported that IDF forces discovered a laptop at a Hamas site in northern Gaza several weeks ago. This laptop is said to belong to Mohamed Washah, a resident of Buriej in central Gaza. Washah has recently appeared in broadcasts by the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera, which has identified him as a journalist.

Adraee detailed that the laptop contained evidence indicating Washah’s significant role as a commander in Hamas’s anti-tank missile division. Additionally, it was revealed that Washah had shifted his focus to research and development for Hamas’s aerial operations unit towards the end of 2022.

This claim comes in the wake of an incident last month where two Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Posthumously, the IDF accused them of being operatives for Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both classified as terror organizations.

