IDF Shares Bodycam Video of Hamas Terrorist Setting Explosives in Khan Younis Residence [SEE VIDEOS]


The IDF has released video evidence captured on the body camera of a Hamas operative, showcasing the group planting explosives in a residence in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of Gaza.

This footage was discovered by members of the Paratroopers Brigade, who then located and disarmed the explosives in the identified building, according to the IDF.

The IDF reports that its Paratroopers Brigade has eliminated numerous Hamas terrorists in the area of western Khan Younis through sniper attacks, close combat, airstrikes, and tank fire over the last week.

In a specific confrontation, the IDF states that its paratroopers engaged and eliminated seven Hamas militants at a crossroads.

Concurrently, a separate team of paratroopers engaged six additional militants, resulting in three being neutralized by tank fire and the remaining three by gunfire as they attempted to escape, the IDF details.

Furthermore, the IDF mentions that its paratroopers are conducting thorough inspections of numerous buildings in western Khan Younis to dismantle Hamas’s military infrastructure and seize weapons.

