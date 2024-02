IDF soldiers operating in Khan Younis on Monday spotted several Hamas terrorists transporting explosives on a motorcycle.

The soldiers directed the Air Force to carry out a strike and shortly later, fighter jets struck the terrorists and eliminated them.

The IDF spokesperson said on Tuesday morning that IDf soldiers killed over 30 Hamas terrorists in the Khan Younis area in the last day as well as about 10 terrorists in central Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)