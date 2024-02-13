Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Rescued Hostages Didn’t Receive Medications Despite Qatar-Mediated Deal


Maayan Sigal-Koren, the niece of rescued hostage Fernando Marman, told Army Radio on Tuesday that her uncle didn’t receive any medication while in captivity in Gaza as was promised by Hamas in a Qatar-mediated deal.

“We transferred all the medications as part of the deal but they said they never got anything,” she said. “They were  surprised that there was even a deal.”

Marman’s brother-in-law, Louis Har, who will be 71 at the end of the month, didn’t receive medical care while he was in captivity although he suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure and was taking numerous medications before he was abducted.

His daughter, Rinat Har-Sheleg, told Ynet that her father and Fernando were very thin and both lost half of their body weight.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



