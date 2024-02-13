NORTHERN ESCALATION: Mother & Son Seriously Wounded In Hezbollah Missile Attack

An Israeli mother and son were seriously injured by an anti-tank guided missile launched by the Hezbollah terror group at Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday morning.

Senior MDA paramedic Alex Motzkin said: “A 47-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were lying in the center of the road near the intersection, fully conscious. They suffered severe injuries to their limbs, stomachs, and faces. We gave them life-saving medical treatment and we are evacuating them via helicopter to the hospital.”

The missile also caused damage to property and infrastructure, according to a statement from the Israel Police. Following the attack, police officers carried out searches for additional rocket fragments.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Hezbollah fired at least two rockets at the Margaliot moshav on the northern border. No casualties were reported.

