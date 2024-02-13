Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams Stuns Anti-Israel Protestor: “Bring The Hostages Home”


If anyone had any doubts about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, he put them to rest with a short but definitive comment he made on Monday night.

As he exited a vehicle, Adams was confronted by a protestor who accused him of being “complicit in the genocide of Palestinians” and went on to ask him: “How many Palestinian children will it take for you to call for a ceasefire?”

Adams calmly strode over to the protestor, looked him square in the eyes, and said, “Bring the hostages home.”

He then strode off, back to his regular business, as the stunned protestor is heard saying, “Wow.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



