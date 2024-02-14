MOVING VIDEOS: Mike Pompeo Visits Gaza Border Area, Dances With IDF Soldiers

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Gaza border communities on Tuesday on a solidarity visit to Israel this week – a visit he called “the most poignant and heartbreaking” of his visits to Israel.

Accompanied by his wife, Susan, Pompeo toured the ravaged kibbutz of Kfar Aza. Afterward, they toured the site of the music festival near Re’eim and met with survivors of the massacre as well as police officers. They then traveled to the southern city of Ofakim. Israeli philanthropist Yossi Sagol, who encouraged Pompeo to visit, accompanied the Pompeos on the tour.

The Pompeos also met with IDF soldiers, a visit arranged by Rabbi Shai Graucher of the Standing Together organization.

The Pompeos also met with family members of hostages still being held in Gaza.

“What happened on October 7th was so shocking and so sadistic that the trauma is felt constantly, everywhere by everyone,” Pompeo said. “And yet, their resilience is truly inspiring. Every Israeli continues to sacrifice and give so much to help their countrymen and defend their nation. The ongoing tragedy of hostages held in Gaza demands our collective efforts to bring them home.”

