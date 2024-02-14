Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: OUT OF THE MOUTHS OF BABIES: Houthi Children Curse Israel, U.S. At Rally


The Houthi terror group in Yemen held a children’s rally in support of Gaza on Friday.

In a video translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the children can be heard proudly expressing the hatred they learned from their elders as they curse Israel and the US.

A boy proudly boasted that the Houthis “are laying siege to America and Israel in the Red Sea.”

A girl proclaimed: “Allah Akbar! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curses upon the Jews! Victory to Islam!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



