1 WEEK AGO: Captive’s Daughter Promised To Light Neiros, Son-In-Law Began Putting On Tefillin

Naama Tuchfeld, the wife of a Yisrael Hayom journalist, told a moving story about how the daughter and son-in-law of Louis Har, who was rescued from captivity overnight Sunday in a miraculously successful operation, accepted kabbalos in ruchniyus just one week ago.

She wrote in a Facebook post: “A week ago, Louis Har’s daughter and her husband were at the Ohel (of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Brooklyn] and davened for his immediate release.”

“They were hosted by the Beis Chabad in Five Towns…later they traveled to Miami and they spoke at the Chabad shul [The Shul of Bal Harbour]. The shul members asked them: ‘What do you need from us? Do you need us to raise funds? To do something?'”

“They responded: ‘No, we only want to raise awareness. People already returned to their regular lives and our father is still being held captive in Gaza with other captives.’

“Then Rebbitzen [Chanie] Lipskar got up to speak and said: ‘The Israeli government can’t truly help nor the IDF. It’s all Hashem and the solution will come from Him alone. I ask that you accept something on yourselves in Torah and mitzvos – something that’s hard for you – so you can say to Hashem – I was moser nefesh for you – now make a neis for me.'”

“The daughter said she would light neiros. The son-in-law agreed to start putting on tefillin but he asked: ‘Can I start next week?'”

“Rebbitzen Lipskar responded: ‘No, you’re starting tomorrow! So you’ll already have a kli bracha.’

“The son-in-law agreed and the shul members collected money to buy tefillin for him. The daughter burst into tears and asked if they would be willing to donate another pair of tefillin for her father when he’s released. And of course, the shul members agreed.”

“ברוך מתיר אסורים, ברוך הוא וברוך שמו🙏”

