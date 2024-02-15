Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Confirms: “We Eliminated Senior Hezbollah Commander & His Deputy” [Video]


The IDF confirmed on Thursday that it eliminated a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, Ali Muhammad al-Debes, along with his deputy commander Ibrahim Issa and another Hezbollah terrorist.

The strike carried out overnight Wednesday, targeted the car the terrorists were traveling in on a Hezbollah military base in Nabatiyeh, a town in southern Lebanon.

“Al-Debes was among those who directed the terror attack at the Megiddo Junction in Israel in March 2023,” the IDF stated. “He led, planned and carried out numerous terror activities against the State of Israel, especially during the current war.”

It was Israel’s second strike against al-Debes. The Air Force previously targeted him a week ago but he survived the strike.

Scene of the elimination

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



