Israeli Family Sues United Airlines After Hot Meal Spills On Little Girl

A family from Israel has filed a federal lawsuit against United Airlines, alleging that their 6-year-old daughter sustained burns and disfigurement due to a hot meal mishap during a flight to Newark.

Michal and Ben Fefferman recounted their harrowing experience, stating in their lawsuit that they were traveling from Tel Aviv on July 20, 2022, when the incident occurred. According to court documents, the family requested a child’s meal, which was handed to Michal Fefferman by a flight attendant. Placing the meal on a fold-down tray table in front of her daughter, the Feffermans allege that the defective tray table caused the meal to slide off and spill onto the child’s lap.

The Feffermans assert that the food was excessively hot, resulting in severe burns to their daughter. They further claim that United Airlines failed to equip the aircraft with adequate medical supplies to treat burn injuries, leaving the attendants unable to provide proper care.

The consequences of the incident, as detailed in the suit, extend beyond physical injuries, with the child allegedly experiencing scarring, disfigurement, humiliation, and emotional distress. Ths family is now seeking $75,000+ in damages from United Airlines.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of another legal action against United Airlines. Daniel Zemel, a 36-year-old New Jersey resident, filed a suit in Superior Court of Essex County on Feb. 1, less than a week before the Feffermans’ lawsuit, alleging negligence by the airline. Zemel claims to have suffered brain injuries when a suitcase fell from an overhead bin onto his head during a flight to California on Jan. 20, 2023. According to court documents, a subsequent scan revealed specific brain injuries resulting from the impact of the suitcase.

