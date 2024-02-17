IDF Conducts Extensive Drills Along Northern Border As It Prepares For War With Hezbollah [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The IDF says that they have intensified its preparedness along the northern border through extensive exercises conducted amidst wintry conditions.

The 146th and 210th Divisions, along with the Golani Brigade, have engaged reservists in drills aimed at enhancing readiness. These exercises, conducted in challenging terrain and adverse weather, have included simulated combat scenarios and medical evacuations along Israel’s northern frontier.

This week, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, chief of the Northern Command, convened meetings with Israeli Air Force officials at the Ramat David Airbase to further bolster preparedness, in accordance with plans endorsed by Gordin and IAF chief, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.

