BITTERSWEET: Daughter Born To Terror Victim Sergeant First Class (Res.) Elchanan Klein HY’D

A daughter was born to terror victim Sergeant First Class (Res.) Elchanan Ariel Klein HY’D, 29, from the yishuv of Einav in the Shomron. Klein tragically lost his life in a terror attack on his way home after completing reserve service.

“May this be a source of great blessing. With gratitude and Thanksgiving to God, we are happy and excited to announce the birth of our daughter. Elhanan and Hila Klein,” the family shared.

Elhanan was fatally shot in an attack while driving on the road between Shavei Shomron and Einav, near the Palestinian town of Bayt Lid. During the incident, terrorists in another vehicle overtook Klein’s and opened fire, causing him to lose control of his car, which ultimately veered off the road and rolled.

A devoted father of three, Elhanan had been recognized for his bravery just a year earlier when he received a commendation from the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division. He had thwarted a terrorist attack by neutralizing an assailant who was throwing cinder blocks at Israeli vehicles and attempting to attack occupants. His swift action prevented a potentially more serious incident and ensured the safety of others on the road.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)