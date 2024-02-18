Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Border Patrol Officer Found Mysteriously Shot Dead On Side Of Road


Israeli police announced on Sunday that a Border Police officer was discovered dead from gunshot wounds alongside Route 6 in the south. The fallen officer has been identified as First Sgt. Or Ohad, a 33-year-old from Hadera. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

First Sgt. Ohad initially joined the Border Police in 2010 as part of his mandatory military service. He then chose to continue serving beyond his required years, becoming a career officer in 2013.

The circumstances surrounding First Sgt. Ohad’s tragic death remain unclear, with police yet to release detailed information regarding the incident or any ongoing investigations.

