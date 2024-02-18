ANOTHER JEW-HATER: Brazilian President Compares Israel To Nazis, Accuses Them Of Genocide In Gaza

During a press conference in Addis Ababa at the African Union summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made striking remarks about the situation in the Gaza Strip, equating the Israeli military actions against Hamas to “genocide” and comparing it to the Holocaust.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” Lula declared. “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

Lula did not stop there; he drew a parallel between the current events in Gaza and one of history’s darkest periods. “What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to Lula’s insane comments in a statement.

“The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and alarming,” Netanyahu said. “This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line,” Netanyahu continued. “Israel fights for its defense and securing its future until complete victory and it does so while upholding international law.”

He added that Brazil’s envoy has been summoned for a “stern reprimand.”

In a separate comment, Lula addressed the recent death of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic, suggesting caution before jumping to conclusions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement. Navalny’s death, attributed to “sudden death syndrome” while in prison, has been a subject of international concern.

“A citizen died in prison. I don’t know if he was ill or had any issues,” said Lula. “To make an accusation is to trivialize. I hope that a coroner will provide an explanation for why the individual died, that’s all.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)