Hamas Searching For New Gaza Strip Leader To Replace Yahye Sinwar As Communication Is Severed

Following an assessment with IDF Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed that Hamas’s external leadership is in search of a new leader for its Gaza Strip operations following the IDF’s dismantling of Hamas battalions in Khan Younis and the impending offensive in Rafah.

“Hamas does not trust its commanders, this is a very, very noticeable thing,” Gallant said. “The Hamas-Gaza station does not answer, there is no one to talk to as leadership on the ground,” indicating a leadership vacuum within the terrorist group.

In detailing the situation in Khan Younis, Gallant pointed to the surrender of around 200 terror suspects at Nasser Hospital and additional surrenders at Al-Amal Hospital as clear indicators of a diminished will to fight. “People who had RPGs, weapons, and guns reached the moment of truth and did not fight. This indicates something about their understanding of the power relations, that they understood that their fate would be to surrender or die — there is no third option,” he explained.

Gallant further declared the defeat of the Khan Younis Brigade, emphasizing its inability to function as a military entity. He assessed the remaining Hamas forces as marginal, confined to central Gaza camps and the Rafah Brigade. “Hamas is left with marginal [forces] in the central camps and with the Rafah Brigade, and what stands between them and a complete collapse as a military system is a decision by the IDF,” he said.

Highlighting Hamas’s isolation, Gallant pointed out the lack of support from allies such as Iran or international aid, and committed to dismantling the last six Hamas battalions.

He stressed the IDF’s obligation to continue its operations as long as hostages remain in Hamas’s custody.

“We have no right to stop as long as there are 134 hostages” held by Hamas, Gallant added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)