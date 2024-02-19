Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CHILLING FOOTAGE: IDF Uncovers Video Of Kidnapped Bibas Family Being Brought To Khan Younis On Oct. 7


IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari at a Monday press conference revealed that the IDF has uncovered surveillance footage from the Gaza Strip, capturing the harrowing moments hours after the Bibas family was abducted on October 7.

The surveillance video, sourced from a military post of the Mujahideen Brigades terror group in Khan Younis, chillingly reveals Shiri Bibas and her son Ariel, with Shiri, under duress and surrounded by gunmen, being compelled to cover herself with a cloth. It is believed that her baby, Kfir, is also present, concealed under the cloth and strapped to her body, as he was during the kidnapping.

“From the information available to us, we are very concerned about the condition and safety of Shiri and the children and are making every effort to obtain more information about their fate,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

The current whereabouts and condition of the Bibas family, including father Yarden, who was kidnapped separately, remain a mystery. Although Hamas has claimed that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir have been killed, the IDF says that this claim remains unverified, leaving the family’s fate uncertain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



