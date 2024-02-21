Bedouin Hero Awarded Israeli Residency For Saving IDF Soldiers During Oct. 7 Attack

Hamid Abu Ar’ar, a Bedouin resident of the Negev, has been granted full Israeli residency rights following his heroic actions on October 7, when he risked his life to save several IDF soldiers during the deadly assault by Hamas in southern Israel.

The massacre saw Abu Ar’ar facing unimaginable horror himself as his wife, Fatima, was killed in front of him and their infant child. Despite his personal loss, Abu Ar’ar intervened to save the lives of IDF soldiers caught in a terrorist ambush.

Born in the Gaza Strip, Abu Ar’ar lacked permanent residency status in Israel.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, in response to Abu Ar’ar’s valor, said, “Aside from the uncompromising war on terror, we must strengthen those who show loyalty and choose life.”

The story of Abu Ar’ar’s fateful day, October 7, and his act of heroism is captured in the video below, offering a glimpse into the dramatic events that led to this extraordinary recognition.

