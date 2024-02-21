Unlock Your Chance to Make History with Bnos Leah!

Bnos Leah Prospect Park, a cornerstone of educational excellence in Brooklyn, is preparing to commemorate its 90th Anniversary Celebration. This milestone event not only honors nine decades of dedication but also symbolizes the enduring legacy of planting seeds for future generations of Bnos Yisroel.

From its humble beginnings in 1934, Bnos Leah has remained committed to nurturing young minds and fostering a love for Torah and learning. At Bnos Leah, every student is provided with a nurturing environment and access to exceptional educational resources. The dedicated team of educators ensures that each student receives a comprehensive education, blending Torah, Chinuch & general studies. This holistic approach prepares graduates for success, as evidenced by their consistent recognition as top-performing students in seminaries.

As part of its 90th Anniversary celebration, Bnos Leah is launching a special fundraising campaign on February 20th through 22nd, 2024 at BnosLeah90.org . With a goal of raising $1,300,000, every donation made during this three-day campaign will be matched 3x, multiplying the impact of each contribution. Please join Bnos Leah in its mission to nurture young minds and ensure the continuation of its legacy for generations to come. By donating at BnosLeah90.org , you can play a vital role in ensuring the continuation of Bnos Leah’s legacy and the cultivation of future leaders in our community.

For more information about Bnos Leah or the 90th Anniversary Celebration, please contact [email protected] or call 718.376.4400 .

Join us as we celebrate 90 years of excellence and look forward to a future filled with promise and potential.