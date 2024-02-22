BIG MISTAKE: PM Netanyahu Vetoed Assassination Of Hamas Leader Sinwar Five Times

Following his controversial release from prison in the 2011 Gilad Shalit exchange, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar turned Hamas from a dangerous foe to an existential threat. And according to a report from Yediot Acharanonot on Thursday, Israel’s political leadership did nothing about it.

According to the report, there have been several attempts by the Shin Bet to garner government approval for a strike on Sinwar. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected them no less than five times, vetoing any such action. Netanyahu’s rationale, according to the report, was to avoid escalating tensions with Hamas and potentially sparking a wider conflict.

During his candidacy, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also reportedly explored the possibility of targeting Sinwar, but never followed through.

Assassination discussions resurfaced after a terror attack in Elad in May 2022. Despite pressure from the Shin Bet to carry it out, the IDF opposed the plan. Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz shared Netanyahu’s sentiment, believing that Hamas was sufficiently deterred.

The report does not cite a specific source, but it suggests a dynamic wherein the Shin Bet places responsibility on political leadership for the decision-making process regarding high-profile targets like Sinwar.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)