IDF Reports Killing Dozens Of Hamas Terrorists Over Past Day

In a detailed update on the conflict’s progress, the IDF announced that over the past day, its 7th Armored Brigade engaged in a major offensive in western Khan Younis, eliminating more than 10 Hamas gunmen through precise sniper fire and targeted drone strikes.

The military action in Khan Younis also saw an incident where a military engineering vehicle was targeted with an RPG, though it resulted in no casualties. In response, the IDF’s 7th Brigade called in an airstrike against three Hamas terrorists identified as the attackers, swiftly dispatching them to the Next World.

Concurrently, the IDF’s Commando Brigade has been conducting raids in the same area, uncovering significant arsenals of Hamas weaponry. The Maglan commando unit discovered caches containing dozens of rockets, mortars, and explosives, highlighting the extensive preparations of Hamas for conflict.

The Givati Brigade took part in these operations as well, launching an offensive aimed at destroying Hamas infrastructure and neutralizing gunmen. This operation was preceded by Israeli Air Force strikes targeting buildings used by Hamas for command and control, arms storage, and as bases for sniper and other offensive operations.

In the northern sector, within the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the 401st Armored Brigade reported engaging and killing over 10 Hamas gunmen through a combination of sniper, drone, and helicopter strikes. These operations have also led to the discovery of additional Hamas weapons caches and tunnel shafts, further degrading the group’s operational capabilities.

Further IDF actions in central Gaza saw the Nahal Infantry Brigade engaging and eliminating several Hamas operatives, with airstrikes providing crucial support to ground operations.

