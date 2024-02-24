New York Times Melts Down After Israel Points Out Photographer’s Ties With Hamas

The New York Times lashed out in fury at Israel after one of its photographers were accused of being embedded with Hamas and having foreknowledge of the October 7 attack.

The photographer, Yousef Masoud, was recently given a Polk award for his work, following which the Israeli Consulate in New York sent a letter to the Polk Committee accusing the photojournalist of having deep ties with Hamas, along with another Times photographer, Samar Abu Elouf.

The letter said that Masoud had “public connections to Hamas and well-documented foreknowledge of the terror group’s plans for invasion, mortally compromise the integrity of his reporting.”

Stung by the accusation, the Times went on the attack, calling Masoud’s ties to Hamas a “fabrication” and “provably false.”

From the Times’ response: “The false accusations against Mr. Masoud can be traced back to the reckless posting by the advocacy group Honest Reporting that insinuated — without any evidence — that Mr. Masoud, a freelance photographer who has done work for The New York Times, may have had prior knowledge of the Oct. 7 attack.

“The basis for Honest Reporting’s claim is a fabrication: that Mr. Masoud began shooting pictures at 5:30 a.m. when the attack began an hour later. Wrong. Mr. Masoud, we know from the photographic evidence, began shooting photographs after 6:30 a.m. – from his home’s rooftop with the fighting visible in the distance – when the noise of combat awoke him.

“Let me be clear again: the accusation that anyone associated with The Times had advance knowledge of the attack or was embedded with Hamas terrorists at any time is simply false. Mr. Masoud was not even working for The Times on October 7. But even if that were not so, there is no credible evidence that Mr. Masoud was somehow complicit in the attack.”

