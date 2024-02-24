WATCH: IDF Unleashes Deadly Fire On Hamas Terrorists In Khan Younis

The IDF has released footage detailing a series of airstrikes and tank shelling against Hamas terroristd in the southern Gaza region of Khan Younis. The strikes, which were directed at gunmen spotted by drones operated by the Paratroopers Brigade, resulted in the elimination of the terrorists, the IDF said.

Further operations in the western part of Khan Younis led to the discovery of a Hamas weapons depot. The IDF reported that the depot contained a significant cache of explosive devices, including mines, grenades, ammunition, rockets, and other military equipment.

In addition to these strikes, the IDF’s Paratroopers Brigade has engaged in direct confrontations with Hamas gunmen in the region. Recent encounters have included close-quarters combat and the strategic use of sniper fire to ambush operatives, leading to numerous fatalities among Hamas ranks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)