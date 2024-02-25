Deri Remains Optimistic That Hostage Deal Will Happen But Says “Too Soon To Know”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri expressed optimism regarding the possibility of a hostage deal in an interview with Kikar Shabbos News.

Deri discussed the recent talks held in Paris concerning a potential agreement for the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While he acknowledged a “good chance” of a deal materializing, he emphasized that there are still significant hurdles to overcome.

“We are hopeful about the prospect of a deal, but we recognize that we have a long way to go,” Deri stated. He highlighted the complexities involved in crafting an agreement that not only meets multiple objectives but also garners acceptance from the Israeli public. Deri noted the absence of direct communication with Hamas, with all negotiations being conducted through intermediaries.

Despite the positive momentum, Deri cautioned that it is premature to draw definitive conclusions, as circumstances remain fluid and subject to change.

