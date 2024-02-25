200 Terror Suspects Arrested In Targeted Operation At Nasser Hospital In Khan Younis

The IDF confirmed it has completed a targeted operation at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, resulting in the detention of approximately 200 individuals suspected of terrorism-related activities. The operation, described as “precise and limited,” aimed to disrupt the activities of terror groups without impacting the hospital’s operations or jeopardizing the safety of patients and medical staff.

During the raid, IDF forces uncovered boxes of medication labeled with the names of Israeli hostages, alongside weapons identified as belonging to Hamas operatives. The IDF reported that many of those detained were linked to terror groups, participated in the October 7 attacks, and were connected to the holding of hostages by Hamas.

Testimonies from released captives and interrogated suspects indicated that Israeli hostages had previously been held at the hospital site. The operation involved units from the 98th Division, the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, and the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza (COGAT), focusing on minimizing disruption to hospital services.

In response to a power outage during the operation, IDF troops supplied a replacement generator to ensure the continuity of critical hospital functions, which remained operational through an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The IDF also facilitated the delivery of a fuel tank to power the generator, alongside coordinating the entry of professionals to address the electricity issue.

Efforts were made to support the hospital further by delivering food, water, medical supplies, and infant formula, ensuring the well-being of patients during the operation. Additionally, at the hospital staff’s request and with the international community’s cooperation, several critically ill patients were relocated to other medical facilities.

