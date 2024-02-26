UPSIDE DOWN: Liberman Argues That Exempting Charedim From IDF Is “Harming Judaism”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of “complete cynicism” for attempting to extend mandatory and reserve military service while keeping Charedim exempt from the draft.

During his party’s weekly faction meeting in the Knesset, Liberman argued that those who oppose widening the draft are “harming Judaism and the security of the state.” He pushed back against the Charedi argument that yeshiva students should be exempt from conscription, citing sources from Tanach to back up his assertion.

Liberman called for every 17-year-old to be sent to the IDF induction center, where the army will decide if they serve in the military or civilian national service.

The IDF and government have proposed changes to the security service and reserve service laws, which would see the amount of time conscripts and reservists serve increased significantly amid manpower shortages caused by the war in Gaza and hostilities on the northern border.”

