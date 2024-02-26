IDF Uncovers Massive Tunnel Network Under Hospital, Gaza University [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The IDF has uncovered a massive network of underground terror tunnels spanning 10 kilometers beneath a hospital and university in Gaza. The discovery, made by troops from the 162nd Division, reveals a sophisticated and extensive network connecting the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

The tunnel network, built by Hamas, was used to move between different brigades and houses rooms, including toilets and storage facilities for weapons and combat equipment.

The IDF says it has gained control over the tunnel shafts, investigated the tunnels, and destroyed a significant portion of the network.

This underground network of terror tunnels, located beneath schools, hospitals, and residences, cost Hamas millions of dollars to build.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)