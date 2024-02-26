WATCH: Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets Into Northern Israel, Nearly Hits Passenger Bus

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching a barrage of rockets on Monday afternoon towards an Israeli military installation as a retaliatory measure following Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon.

In a statement released by Hezbollah, the terrorist organization group cited the Israeli aggression near Baalbek as the motive behind their attack. The rockets, identified as 60 Katyusha rockets, were aimed at an IDF base situated in the Golan Heights region.

Videos shared on various social media platforms depict multiple rockets striking and detonating in close proximity to a bus carrying passengers. The passengers can be seen quickly exiting the bus to seek shelter from the explosions.

Bichasdei Hashem, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the rocket barrage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)