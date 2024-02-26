NOT FUNNY: Renowned Jewish Comedian Jerry Seinfeld Harassed For Attending Pro-Israel Event

Renowned Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld was met with protests from pro-Palestinian demonstrators as he exited a Jewish event at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City. The demonstrators accused Seinfeld of supporting “genocide” due to his public backing of Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Despite the heckling, which included chants of “genocide supporter” and derogatory comparisons to “Nazi scum,” Seinfeld appeared unaffected, responding with smiles and waves to those gathered.

The incident occurred shortly after Seinfeld attended an event featuring former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, who was delivering the community center’s annual State of the World Jewry address.

The New York Police Department had a heavy presence on hand to ensure Seinfeld’s safe departure, and arrested two individuals over the course of the event and ensuing protest.

Seinfeld’s visit to the event came after his recent trip to Israel, where he expressed solidarity in the wake of the devastating attack by Hamas on October 7. Seinfeld’s journey included a visit to a kibbutz severely impacted by the violence, where he witnessed firsthand the aftermath of the attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)