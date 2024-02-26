PIVOTAL MOMENT: Israel’s High Court Demands Government Explain Why Chareidim Shouldn’t Be Drafted

The High Court of Justice has issued a directive to the Israeli government demanding an explanation for a resolution passed in June 2023 which exempts Charedi yeshiva students from military draft for nine months, indicating that it is considering overturning the resolution and commencing the drafting of yeshiva bochurim.

The decision underscores the court’s serious consideration of the petitions challenging the government’s exemption policy. By requiring the government to defend its resolution, the High Court places the onus on the state – rather than on the petitioners – to prove the legality of its actions.

The court has also issued an interim order that negates a law provision allowing for automatic exemption from military service if individuals are not drafted by age 20. This specific order targets yeshiva students who have avoided drafting due to the government’s June resolution.

The government is required to respond to these orders by March 24 for the draft exemptions and by March 31 for another contentious issue – the termination of state-funded stipends to yeshiva students. The stipends have been a part of the exemption framework, which is now under scrutiny following the expiration of the relevant law in June 2023.

The Movement for Quality Government, which has been at the forefront of challenging the June 2023 resolution, hailed the court’s decisions. The organization sees these developments as “another step towards full equality in the burden [of military service],” expressing optimism for a change in policy that includes the drafting of Charedi students. “We hope that at the end of the month [of March], we will begin a new era where we all bear the burden of service, including Charedi yeshiva students.”

