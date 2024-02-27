Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Jew-Hater Rashida Tlaib “Proud” Not To Vote For Joe Biden In Michigan Primary [VIDEO]


US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib voted “uncommitted” in the Democratic presidential primary election in Michigan, instead of supporting President Joe Biden.

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American lawmaker and vocal critic of Israel and the US-backed war in Gaza, said she was “proud” to take this stance to express opposition to the Biden administration’s strong backing of the Israeli war effort.

Said Tlaib: “When 74 percent of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say ‘Listen to Michigan.'”

Tlaib’s move comes as opponents of the war in Michigan, home to a large Arab-American community, have called on voters to vote “uncommitted” in the primary to express their dissent.

