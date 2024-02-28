Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Coordinates International Airdrop of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza [VIDEO]


In a coordinated effort, the IDF says it facilitated the airdrop of food and medical supplies to the southern Gaza Strip over a two-day period.

Planes from the United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, and Jordan delivered 160 packages of humanitarian aid to 17 locations along the southern coastline of the Gaza Strip. Additionally, supplies were airdropped to a Jordanian field hospital in Khan Younis.

This airdrop supplements the daily truckloads of humanitarian aid entering the Strip, according to the IDF.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



