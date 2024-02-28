IDF Details Recent Operations, Announces Elimination Of Scores Of Terrorists

The IDF on Wednesday announced that they have killed dozens of Hamas operatives across the Gaza Strip over the past day. The IDF released footage of a strike on a gunman who tried to flee after opening fire at troops. According to the IDF, the Hamas gunman was spotted by soldiers of the 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, who called in an airstrike.

In addition, the IDF said it had carried out airstrikes on eight “significant targets” in an area from which rockets were fired at Ashkelon last night. Several more sites in the area, including tunnel shafts, were also struck, the IDF added.

In southern Gaza, the IDF said that the 7th Armored Brigade raided Hamas sites, captured weapons, and killed a five-man Hamas cell in a vehicle using a guided munition. Additionally, fighter jets struck buildings where Hamas operatives were gathered and preparing to attack troops in Khan Younis, while the Paratroopers Brigade killed several gunmen with sniper fire, and the Givati Brigade called in airstrikes on two operatives.

In central Gaza, the IDF said it is continuing to operate in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, where the Nachal Brigade killed several Hamas gunmen and located weapons over the past day.

