SCARY: Iran Has Reportedly Given Hezbollah Approval To Escalate Attacks On Israel

According to a report by Arabic Post on Wednesday, Iran has given Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah the go-ahead to escalate its attacks along Israel’s northern border. High-level Iranian and Lebanese sources revealed that Tehran has set conditions for Hezbollah, ordering it to launch a large-scale attack on Israel only after it becomes certain of Israel’s intention to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

A source from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) told Arabic Post that IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Monday to discuss the latest developments along Israel’s northern border. Nasrallah reportedly requested the meeting, citing the need for an emergency discussion after obtaining information indicating Israeli plans to launch a large-scale assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Hassan Nasrallah told Qaani that the attack is likely to be very imminent, most likely in the month of Ramadan, or with Israel’s invasion of the city of Rafah,” an IRGC source said. Another diplomatic source in Iran added that Nasrallah expressed complete certainty about Israel’s intention to attack Lebanon and requested “complete freedom” to respond.

However, Qaani expressed Tehran’s disapproval of Hezbollah’s recent rocket attack on the northern Israeli city of Tzfas, which killed one IDF soldier and wounded 10 others. The attack reportedly angered Tehran due to Iran’s insistence on a “policy of strategic patience” in response to Israeli and American provocations.

