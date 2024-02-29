FATAL TERROR IN ISRAEL: Two Israelis Murdered In Shooting Attack At Gas Station In Eli

A shooting attack took place at a gas station in the yishuv of Eli late Thursday afternoon.

According to initial reports, two Israelis were critically wounded. Shortly later, it was reported that both of them were murdered. Their identifies have not been released. One victim is reportedly 17 years old, and the second is 31.

According to initial reports, the attack was carried out by a terror cell of three terrorists.

One terrorist was neutralized and a second fled the scene but was neutralized shortly later. A third was wounded and is in the custody of the IDF and Police.

The terrorists were armed with M-16s.

This gas station is the same location where four Israelis were murdered last year in a terror attack.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)