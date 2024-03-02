Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H”YD: IDF Announces Deaths of 3 Soldiers In Explosion, 14 Injured, 5 Seriously


The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the deaths of three soldiers killed on Friday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Their deaths raise the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 245.

The soldiers, all from the Bislamach Brigade’s 450th Battalion, were identified as Sgt. Afik Tery, H’yd, 19, from Rechovot; Sgt. Dolev Malka, H’yd, 19, from Shlomi, and Sgt Yinon Yitzchak, H’yd, 20, from Mitzpe Ramon.

The soldiers were killed in an explosion in a booby-trapped building in Khan Younis. Fourteen other soldiers were injured in the explosion, five seriously.

