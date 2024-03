Self-loathing and despicable Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling on the Biden administration to end all U.S. funding for the Netanyahu-led Israeli government.

“Hundreds of thousands of children are facing starvation. Stop this war right now – no more money for Netanyahu’s government,” Sanders said in a post on X.

Along with his post, Sanders shared a video of an interview on CBS News where he spouted his twisted views.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)