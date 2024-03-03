WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden’s Speech Interrupted By Pro-Palestinian Protesters

First Lady Jill Biden’s “Women for Biden-Harris” tour speech was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters on Saturday morning. According to NBC News and eyewitness videos, Biden was interrupted four times during her remarks.

One activist yelled “It’s a genocide, Jill!” before being removed by security. Biden focused on issues important to female voters, including abortion and attacking former President Donald Trump’s opposition to IVF. However, protesters repeatedly interrupted her, demanding a ceasefire in the war-torn region.

Despite the interruptions, Biden remained composed and ignored the protesters.

“I’m sorry to have to come and go so quickly,” Jill Biden said as a second protester was hauled out. “Wind storms in Nevada are impacting my travel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)