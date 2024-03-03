Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s Grandson Among 3 Terrorists Killed In IDF Airstrike [VIDEO]


An IDF airstrike on Saturday killed three Hezbollah terrorists, identified as Abbas Ahmed Kalil, Hussein Muhammad Badawi, and Farouk Muhammad Harb. The first, Kalil, is the grandson of bloodthirst Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The IDF airstrike took place in Neqoura, a town in south Lebanon, with the army saying the strike targeted a vehicle transporting a group of terrorists from the Imam Hussein Division who had fired rockets into Israel.



