IDF Wraps Up Two-Week Raid in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood, Killing Over 100 Hamas Operatives

The IDF has announced the completion of a two-week-long operation in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, during which troops from the 401st Armored Brigade and additional forces from the 162nd Division destroyed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad sites and killed more than 100 terrorists.

According to the IDF, the operation resulted in the destruction of 35 sites, including weapon depots and manufacturing sites, tunnel infrastructure, rocket launching sites with hundreds of launchers, and a site belonging to the commander of the Gaza City Brigade, Izz ad-Din Haddad. The IDF also used drones to identify and capture dozens of Hamas operatives, who provided intelligence information following interrogations.

The IDF reported that at least 113 Hamas operatives were killed in Zeitoun over the past two weeks, with troops coming under gunfire, RPG fire, and explosive devices during the operations. Four soldiers were killed and several more were wounded.

The IDF noted that most attacks on troops occurred during the day, rather than at night, and that Hamas gunmen were operating in small cells without a “military framework” after the IDF dismantled the terror group’s battalions in the area.

The operation in Zeitoun was the 401st Brigade’s fourth mission in Gaza, and the IDF will soon decide where to send the brigade for its next mission.

