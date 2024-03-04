Almost 3 Yrs. After Disaster: Meron Commission To Publish Its Conclusions On Wednesday

After two and a half years of investigation, the state commission of inquiry into the 2021 Meron disaster will present its report to the government on Wednesday, followed by immediate publication of the document.

The commission, led by retired judge Dvora Berliner, was established in June 2021 to investigate the deadly incident on Lag B’Omer that year that left 45 people dead at Kever Harashbi – the worst civilian disaster in Israeli history.

The commission’s report will be shared with the public immediately afterward.

According to the commission’s statement, its members heard the testimonies of 144 witnesses and collected testimonies from 25 additional witnesses. The committee also collected numerous investigative materials from various sources and examined and analyzed them.

The commission heard testimony from numerous officials, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who denied responsibility for the catastrophe despite being questioned about why safety problems at the site were never addressed during his 12-year tenure from 2009 to 2021.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)