EPIC MELTDOWN: Far-Left AOC Loses It When Farther-Left Protesters Accost Her Over Gaza War [MUST-WATCH VIDEO]

Epic and heartwarming footage emerged on Monday night as far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was confronted by a group of even more far-left, pro-Palestinian protesters in Brooklyn on Monday evening, demanding that she label Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

The incident highlights the increasing radicalization of anti-Israel demonstrators in the US, who are now targeting progressive members of Congress like AOC – despite her beinf one of the most vocal anti-Israel voices in Congress.

Footage from the incident shows Ocasio-Cortez angrily responding to the protesters, stating that she has indeed called the situation in Gaza a genocide, though it was unclear when. In a late January interview, she stated that a growing number of Americans view the term as an accurate description of the situation in Gaza and that their voices should not be dismissed.

The protesters, however, continued to accost Ocasio-Cortez, shouting “You refuse to call it a genocide” and “You’re lying!”

AOC shouted back, saying that she has already acknowledged the situation as a genocide and that the protesters are only trying to provoke her and take her remarks out of context.

“I already said that it was. And y’all are just gonna pretend that it wasn’t. Over and over again. It’s [expletive] up man. And you’re not helping these people,” AOC angrily shouted before stomping away.

Just to add some perspective on AOC’s hysterics, she has previously admonished others for complaining about protesters.

“To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point,” she tweeted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)