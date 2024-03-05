Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IDF Uncovers Weapons Caches Near School in Gaza’s Khan Younis


The IDF on Tuesday announced that its elite LOTAR counter-terrorism unit uncovered a weapons depot located near a school being used as a shelter for civilians in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. The IDF claims to have had “intelligence indications” of the site, which was found to contain a large cache of weapons, including dozens of firearms, ammunition, rockets, mortars, grenades, and other military equipment.

Nearby, a second weapons depot was discovered, containing dozens more rockets and additional military equipment. The IDF has released footage showing Palestinian Islamic Jihad flags at both weapons depots.

The LOTAR troops also conducted raids on Hamas hideout apartments and other sites in Khan Younis in recent days, the IDF said.



