WATCH: Trump Claims He Would Have Prevented Oct. 7 Massacre, Says Israel Has “Gotta Finish The Problem”


In a phone interview with “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump made bold claims regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, insisting that the October 7 massacre and subsequent ongoing war would never have occurred if he were still in the White House.

“It would have never happened if I was president. Iran was broke… They had no money for Hamas, for Hezbollah, they were broke,” Trump said.

He also criticized current President Joe Biden, saying, “They wouldn’t have done it to me. I guarantee you that. They did this because they have no respect for Biden.”

When asked about his support for the IDF’s actions in Gaza, Trump responded, “You’ve gotta finish the problem. You had a horrible invasion [that] took place.”

Trump also drew parallels to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, claiming that Russia would never have attacked Ukraine if he were president. He went on to suggest that Biden is “abandoning Israel” and mocked his mental competence, claiming that “fascists and communists surround him” and are making decisions.

Regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s call for a temporary ceasefire, Trump reiterated that the conflict would never have happened under his presidency. He also appeared to reiterate claims that the 2020 US election was stolen, before warning that “we’re gonna end up in World War III.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



