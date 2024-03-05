ESCALATION IN THE NORTH: Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets, IDF Pounds Terror Targets In Lebanon [VIDEOS]

Over the last few hours, numerous rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israeli territory in the areas of Manara and Kiryat Shmona.

In response, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launch post in Taybeh in Lebanon, from which launches were carried out this evening toward the area of Kiryat Shmona. Furthermore, an IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah anti-tank missile launch post in the area of Aarab El Louaizeh from which launches were carried out toward the area of Kiryat Shmona.

Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Dibbine and terrorist infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organization in Ayta ash Shab.

Furthermore, the IDF struck a Hezbollah operational command center in the area of Jabal al Baba, launch posts in the area of Matmoura, and military compounds in the areas of Majdal Zoun, Houla, and Kafra.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)