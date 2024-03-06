Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza, Raising Death Toll In Ground War To 247


The IDF on Wednesday announced the death of an additional soldier killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. David Sasson HY’D, 21, of the Oketz canine unit, from Ganot Hadar.

His death raises the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 247, and the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7 to 587.

The IDF reports that in the ongoing battle against Hamas operatives, 12 additional soldiers sustained injuries, with five of them categorized as severe. Among them were three from the Commando Brigade and two from the Oketz unit.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, another member of the Commando Brigade suffered serious wounds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



