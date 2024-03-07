Troops Still Raiding Hamad In Khan Younis

The IDF reports ongoing operations against Hamas within the Hamad Town residential complex in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. Troops have engaged gunmen, seized weapons, and conducted searches for the past day.

The 7th Armored Brigade carried out raids on multiple Hamas sites within the neighborhood, uncovering a weapons manufacturing facility, explosive devices, and military gear, as stated by the IDF. Additionally, soldiers discovered tunnel shafts and demolished several Hamas offices in the vicinity.

The Commando Brigade has persisted in conducting building-to-building searches in Hamad, resulting in the elimination of several gunmen and the confiscation of weapons in recent hours, according to IDF sources.

In the neighboring Khan Younis suburb of al-Qarara, the IDF conducted an airstrike targeting a six-member Hamas cell observed entering a building by troops from the Bislamach Brigade.

Furthermore, Bislamach forces directed an airstrike at an RPG-wielding operative entering a building known to be utilized by Hamas, which allegedly had tunnel infrastructure beneath it, according to IDF reports.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, the Nahal Brigade engaged and neutralized approximately ten gunmen over the past day, employing airstrikes among other tactics.

A video released by the IDF depicts what is claimed to be an airstrike on a group of Hamas operatives advancing toward Nahal troops in central Gaza, as well as a strike on a site owned by the terrorist group elsewhere in the Strip.

