Shin Bet Investigation Finds No Evidence of Palestinian Workers Aiding Hamas in October 7 Attack

After a thorough investigation, the Shin Bet security service has concluded that there was no widespread effort by Palestinian workers who entered Israel from Gaza to provide intelligence to Hamas prior to the October 7 massacre, Hebrew media reported. This revelation contradicts previous claims made by various media outlets, including The Washington Post, that some laborers had aided Hamas in its plans for the attack.

According to a Channel 12 report, the Shin Bet investigated approximately 3,000 Gazans with work permits in Israel and found no evidence of a concerted effort to provide information to Hamas about the communities it was planning to attack. While the agency did not rule out the possibility of individual laborers cooperating with the terror group, it stated that there was “no concern” that the workers investigated had passed information to Hamas as a result of their work in Israel.

The investigation examined roughly 16 percent of the 18,500 Gazans who had permits to work in Israel, according to COGAT, the Defense Ministry body that coordinates activity in Palestinian areas. Following the October 7 attack, many laborers were detained and later returned to Gaza, and Israel has since halted the entry of Palestinian workers from Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)